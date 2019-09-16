Drug peddler, NSCN (R) operative nabbed

KHONSA, Sep 15: A drug peddler, identified only as Chetry, was arrested from Pinewood Colony here in Tirap district by the police on Sunday evening.

The police recovered approximately 6.34 gms of suspected brown sugar from the house of the alleged accused during a raid conducted in the presence of Town Magistrate Lim Modi and Khonsa PS OC, Inspector T Wangpan.

The police have launched further investigation after registering a case under the NDPS Act against Chetry at the police station.

Meanwhile, an NSCN (R) insurgent, identified as self-styled sergeant major Bablu Debnath @ Kalu (27), was nabbed from Kekon village during a joint operation conducted by the security forces and the state police on 13 September.

Among other things, a .32 mm England made pistol was seized from the operative. (DIPRO)