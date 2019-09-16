Dental surgeons advised to stay updated

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 15: The state branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) organized its ‘4th continuing dental education programme-cum-exhibition stall’ for the dental surgery practitioners of the state here on Saturday.

The programme was aimed at updating the knowledge of the practitioners and to discuss ways and means to take the dental profession ahead in Arunachal.

Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, who inaugurated programme, spoke about the duties and responsibilities of the dental surgeons, and the need for dentists to update their knowledge and practices.

State IDA president Dr Opok Pertin and branch secretary Dr Tage Tamo spoke about the importance of oral health, its impact on general health, and the responsibility of dental surgery practitioners towards the society.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Hage Ambing spoke about the need for having such discussions for the dental surgeons’ benefit. Drs Patricia Ome Borang, Lala Wage, Kayon Ratan and Tage Tamo also spoke.

Around 120 dental surgery practitioners from across the state attended the programme, which also included a scientific session, an informal meeting, and a cultural programme.