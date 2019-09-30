Awareness progs on RPM organised

PASIGHAT, Sep 29: The ICDS cell of the East Siang WCD department is celebrating the Rashtriya Poshan Maah (RPM) with a series of activities to spread awareness on proper nutrition to combat malnutrition in children, women and adolescent girls.

In this regard, the ICDS cell in collaboration with the health & family welfare department organised an awareness camp at Ledum village on Sunday, which saw the participation of pregnant mothers, schoolchildren, ASHAs, ANMs, HWOs, anganwadi workers, and others, who were imparted awareness on proper nutrition, the Dulari Kanya scheme, the PMMVY, and immunization.

Fourteen haemoglobin tests were carried out, during which four persons were found to be anaemic and were given iron folic acid tablets.

A similar camp had been organised at Raling village on Saturday by the Mebo ICDS cell, in collaboration with the education department. ICDS DD Ponung Ering Angu, DDSE, J Yirang, DIET Principal Biran Dutta, and DDMO G Tsomu spoke on education, school safety, and nutrition during the programme.

Earlier, on 27 September, a drama, dance and song event was organised at Rengging village, in convergence with NSS volunteers from JN College.

Drawing and essay writing competitions on nutrition were organized at various schools of the district. The district administration also felicitated 10 best performing anganwadi workers with bicycles.

A ‘poshan vehicle’ was launched recently to spread the message of ‘poshan tyohar’ through music and public address. DC Kinny Singh launched the month-long poshan tyohar, with the theme, ‘Har ghar poshan tyohar’, at the community hall in Mirbuk.

The RPM celebrations will conclude this month with a closing ceremony, during which prizes will be given away to the winners of various competitions. (DIPRO)