27 traders booked

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: The mobile inspection team of the department of legal metrology & consumer affairs on Monday booked 27 traders for violation of various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and rules.

Sixteen traders have been booked for selling packaged items without the mandatory information like, MRP, manipulation of MRP etc., while 11 traders have been booked for using unverified and non-standard weights and measures in their day-to-day commercial transactions.

The team also inspected a petrol pump here.