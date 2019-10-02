Govt may re-examine feasibility of running polytechnics

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia said that feasibility of running several government polytechnic institutes in the state requires re-examination due to “low student enrolment.”

Teotia said the annual student enrolment in seven polytechnic institutes during 2019-20 was only 40.67 percent of the total approved intake capacity of 890, adding that the central government has sanctioned 14 polytechnics in the state.

The education secretary highlighted these points during an interactive meeting with the principals and principals-in-charge of all the government polytechnic institutes here on Tuesday.

She said that technical education is a very important part of the higher education system and needs special thrust for its proper growth.

“The polytechnic institutes have a vital role to play in the growth of technical education in the state,” Teotia said.

She emphasized on the need of sensitizing the students about the government polytechnic institutes in the state and the courses they offer.

“The government may consider granting study leave to eligible faculty members to enhance their knowledge and qualification,” education secretary said, while informing that the recruitment rules for all the sanctioned posts, including the posts of principal, should be finalized at the earliest.

She also said that some urgent requirements of the polytechnic institutes would be met from the Chief Minister Samast Shiksha Yojana.

Earlier, Technical Education Deputy Director S Bengia highlighted the present scenario of polytechnic education in the state.

Director of Higher and Technical Education Dr Tayek Talom, Deputy Director A Jonkey, FAO AK Saha, SLO Dr AK Misra, Deputy SPD (RUSA) Minto Ete, and the principal and principals-in-charge of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, Government Polytechnic Dirang, Government Polytechnic Laying, Government Polytechnic Pasighat, Government Polytechnic, Roing and Government Polytechnic Namsai attended the meeting.