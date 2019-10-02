Governor participates in clean-up drive at TRIHMS

NAHALRAGUN, Oct 1: Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday participated in a cleanliness drive at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here.

Earlier, the governor visited different wards and departments of the TRIHMS, including the central laboratory, blood bank, cardiology and radiology sections. He made on-the-spot visits of those facilities which are yet to be commissioned due to administrative hitches. He also discussed about the shortage of manpower in the institute.

Mishra exhorted upon the doctors, nurses and the staffers to work with passion and resolve to improve the working milieu of the institute. He advised the TRIHMS incumbents to “try hard and work with common goal of moving forward.”

“With sincere and concerted efforts, we can make a good effect and visible change in TRIHMS’ performance,” he added. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)