‘Prescribe minimum edn qualification for PRI members’

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: The Galo Students’ Union (GSU) met state Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar at his office chamber here on Monday and submitted a report of the first phase education tour conducted by the union last month.

The students’ union also submitted a representation to the CS, wherein it demanded that the state government frame laws prescribing minimum educational qualification for the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members in the state.

“The prescription for minimum educational qualification in new guidelines would help improve the Panchayati Raj system to a great extent. The candidate with basic education would ensure more effective functioning and discharge of various duties. Moreover, the implementation of the various programs and policies of the state government as well as central government framed for the rural areas is badly affected if the elected PRI member is not literate,” it stated.

“States of Rajasthan and Haryana have already enacted laws and mandated to fix minimum educational qualification for those contesting in the PRI. Therefore, it would not be unlawful or the unconstitutional to frame and prescribe laws or rules or by-law or guidelines prescribing minimum educational qualification for PRI members in the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.