Govt to beautify Gyekar Sinyi & IG Park

ITANAGAR, Oct 14: A preliminary meeting for development and beautification of the Indira Gandhi Park and Gyekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Two consulting firms from Delhi-Dronah and Activ Consulting presented visual recreation images with regard to the development of the two main tourist locations in the state capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief secretary specified that the whole concept of development should, however, be in harmony with nature, keeping in view the traditional and cultural fabric of the people of the area.

The chief secretary also sought expert intervention for development and beautification of the entrance point, footpath, lighting, water treatment plant, and light and sound fountain in Ganga Lake. Suggestion was also made to include a floating bridge in the lake.

“In the IG Park also, similar concept of development may be created with minimum infrastructural construction in order to maintain the open space and greenery in the park,” he said.

PCCF Lalram Tangha, Commissioner Power GS Meena, Secretary Planning Himanshu Gupta, Secretary PWD YW Ringu, DC Capital VS Malik Chief Engineers PWD, CEO Smart City Bhanu Prabha and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (PRO)