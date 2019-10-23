RGU signs MoU with Brno University of Technology

RONO HILLS, Oct 22: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Czech Republic’s Brno University of Technology for conducting collaborative researches in natural, engineering, and technical sciences, as well as for research and student exchange programmes for faculty members and students of both the universities.

The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar (in-charge), Prof Tomo Riba and Brno University of Technology’s Rector, Petr Stepanek, here on Tuesday, in

the presence of the RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

The MoU aims at providing new avenues for access, sharing and developing technical know-how between the two varsities, initially for the next five years.

The VC termed the inking of the MoU “very historic and a welcome step towards achieving academic heights on mutually benefitting parameters for the two nations.”

RGU Academic Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said the joint venture “will be academically very viable, especially in terms of exchange avenues for students, academic fraternity and researchers.”