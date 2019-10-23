IMCLS forms sub-committee to monitor road upgrading work

ROING, Oct 22: The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) on Monday constituted a sub-committee to monitor the work to upgrade the stretch of the road from the Hunli-Anini BRO road to Desali, to be executed by the RWD, under the PMGSY.

The sub-committee will monitor the quality of the work vis-à-vis the DPR and the contract agreement, and also focus on ensuring timely completion of the project.

In a representation to the Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner, the IMCLS said, “Any deviations or discrepancies as observed and reported by the sub-committee will be taken up during the district level monitoring committee meeting, in accordance with state government’s letter No PD (NLP), 28/2007/665, dated Itanagar, 13 August, 2019, for further necessary course of action at our end.”

It said the RWD is constructing the road, involving a total project cost of Rs 2635.23 lakhs.

“The IMCLS is very serious about the quality of work, as well as timely completion of the project, as lack of road communication has been affecting the socioeconomic life of the Idu Mishmi people of the Hunli-Desali region,” it said.