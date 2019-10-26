Three days angling expedition at Dibang river begins

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Oct 25: River Tribe’s Angling Expedition, a three days long ‘catch-tag-release’ programme at the Dibang river in Lower Dibang Valley district was inaugurated by CO Kenter Lendo here on Friday.

George Taggu from the organising team informed that angling has become a fast growing sport in the state, because of abundance of water and the simplicity of the sport.

‘The rivers here offer numerous possibilities to catch fish, especially trout and mahseer,’ Taggu said and added that catching a Golden Mahseer(Queen of the Himalayan rivers) is rated as an important accomplishment by anglers as it puts up a tough fight once it is hooked, testing the skills of the anglers.

Reportedly, the Dibang river is one of the five rivers of Arunachal Pradesh that are famous for hauling a beautiful catch, others being Siang, Subansiri, Kameng and Lohit rivers, and the best season for this leisure activity is believed to be

during October to April, after the monsoon season when the rivers are untouched and pure, and the high oxygen content in these waters make the rivers translucent providing high chances for a good catch.

The event includes interactive sessions for angling enthusiasts with various experts in the field.

Steven Lockett from Education and Outreach of the Mahseer Trust will speak on the topic of building economic support for local rivers and step for success.

Co-partner and worldwide angler(The Greatest Fish) Ian Henderson, will speak about ways of promoting angling tourism. D D Guwahati University [A(B)ACA member] Dinesh Chandra Kalita, will throw some light on conservation of mahseer, especially in the Northeast region.

Regional representative of East India (AIGFA), Arunabha Sannigrahi will give the AIGFA’s perspective on angling, conservation and youth. Conservationist and angler Bhuto Marak will also speak during the event.

It was organized under the tourism department of Arunachal Pradesh government.