Khandu meets fire victims, visits NIMAS in West Kameng

DIRANG, Oct 25: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday met the fire victims here in West Kameng district and handed out cash relief to them.

At least six shops and several houses were reduced to ashes in a fire incident at Dirang market on October 17.

Khandu, accompanied by MoS (Independent) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, also visited the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports here.

The trainees of NIMAS displayed rock-climbing on artificial wall.

Later, Khandu inaugurated the Nuranang mini hydroelectric project phase II (2×500KW) executed by state Department of Hydro Power near Jang in Tawang district.

He also inaugurated an Eco Log Hut at Jang constructed by Tourism Department and a viewing gallery at Jang. (CMO)