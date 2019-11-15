Karuna Trust seeks justice for staffer

ITANAGAR, Nov 14: NGO Karuna Trust has condemned the alleged rape of one of its staff and appealed to the state government to investigate the matter in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The trust was referring to the alleged rape of a doctor by BJP MLA Guruk Pordung on the night of 12 October at a hotel here in the capital.

In a press communiqué, the trust said it was shocked and saddened to know of the alleged rape of one of its staff. It condemned the “immoral incident,” and appealed to the state government to investigate the matter “to find out the root cause of the incident.”