Union seeks on-time payment of wages

ITANAGAR, Nov 14: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) has demanded on-time payment of the monthly wages of the 157 sanitation workers under the Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC).

In a representation to the chief secretary on Wednesday, the union claimed that the IMC has been paying wages to the sanitation workers only three to four times a year, “because of which they have to face much hardship,” and appealed to him to take urgent steps to ensure that the monthly wages are paid on time.

In another representation to the CS, the union sought issuing of appointment orders to seven sanitation workers and releasing of their monthly wages from the day of their appointment.

It said the seven workers were appointed by the urban development (sanitation) department many years back but migrated to the IMC following the council’s creation on the GoAP’s order.

“They were neither issued appointment orders nor paid wages since the creation of the IMC. The authority concerned has engaged them in the council but their names have not been entered in the council’s register,” the union claimed.