Siang holds dist level HDMT tourney

PANGIN, Dec 5: Govt. Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Boleng, representing Pangin-Boleng assembly constituency, won the boys’ and girls’ football titles in the district level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy tournaments for Siang disrict.

In the boys’ football, Boleng GHSS became champion after they beat GHSS Pessing 2-0 in the final played at general ground here on Thursday.

After a barren first half, Kamin Mize broke the deadlock for Boleng in the 55th minutes. Kabit Pangking doubled the lead, scoring in the 68th minutes.

Payum circle and GHSS Pessing representing Rumgong constituency clinched the boys and girls volleyball titles. Pangin Boleng were the runners up.

Osinam Jamoh and Kabit Pangking were adjudged as the best female and male football players of the tournament while the title for the best female and male volleyball players went to Mem Saroh and Taling Bodung respectively.

The champion teams were awarded Rs 50,000 each while the runners up teams were given Rs 25,000 each.

The best players were also awarded cash prizes as per the provision.

Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk and Pangin EAC Vijoy Tamuk gave away the prizes.