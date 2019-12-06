Arunachal bags 7 medals at National School Games Karate

ITANAGAR, Dec 5: Rota Rigia (-40 kg) clinched a gold medal in the 65th National School Games Karate held at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

He bagged the medal in Kumite (fight) in the boys’ below 19 years category.

Arunachal also bagged three silver and equal numbers of bronze medals in the championship.

While Samem Romat (-62 kg) and Tath Gomb (-66 kg) bagged a silver medal each in the boys below 17 years category in kumite, Bangro Lamnio (-60 kg) bagged the third silver for the state in the boys’ below 14 category in Kumite.

Khamche Kamhua (-32 kg) and Banu Karga (-68 kg) bagged one bronze medal each in the girls’ below 19 years category and Bharat Paffa won the third bronze for the state in the boys’ below 17 years category.

The closing ceremony will be held on Friday.

As many as 45 karate players led by Chef de Mission Dungda Tapi participated in the championship, which was held for U-14, 17 and 19 boys and girls.

Kakio Siga, Richi Kagung, Dongda Tanang, Likha Thopha, Biri Moni and Yasa Rei were the coaches.