Arunachal artisans to present crafts demo during India-Japan summit

ITANAGAR, Dec 6: Three artisans from Arunachal will present a live demonstration of the unique traditional crafts of the state during the annual India-Japan Summit, which will be held in Guwahati (Assam) on 16 December.

The prime ministers of India and Japan are both expected to attend the summit.

The Arunachalee artisans will present a live demonstration on preparing the headgears of the Nyishi and the Adi tribes, the North Eastern Council informed the chief secretary here during a video conference on Friday. It also informed that the finest headgear from Arunachal would be presented by the artisans to the two prime ministers.

Terming the occasion “a great opportunity to showcase the unique traditional craft of Arunachal in an international platform,” Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar suggested to Industries Secretary NT Glow to “further incorporate the display of other headgears of different tribes at the background of the stall.” (CS’s PR Cell)