NESO calls for NE bandh on 10 Dec against CAB

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Friday called for an 11-hour Northeast bandh on 10 December, from 5 am to 4 pm, to protest against the central government’s move to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Reiterating its stand against the citizenship amendment bill (CAB) on the ground that “the bill is against the interest of the indigenous people of the Northeast region,” the NESO said “the central government should understand that the indigenous people of the Northeast are minority on all fronts – ethnically, linguistically and religiously.”

It said that instead of imposing the CAB, the Centre should implement the inner line permit system in all the states of the Northeast.

NESO advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya said the bandh has been called jointly by all student organisations of Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. (With PTI input)