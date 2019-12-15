Train cancellations continue

ITANAGAR, Dec 14: The NR Railway continues to suspend train services in the Northeast region in view of the widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The Railways on Saturday cancelled 28 train services, mostly originating from Guwahati, the Alipurduar junction, and Siliguri. The New Tinsukia-Rangiya intercity express of 15 December stands cancelled, and the Kamakhya-Ranchi Express of 17 December has also been cancelled. Some of the train services have been cancelled till 16 December.