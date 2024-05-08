‘Sangi Gai’ to be screened at Cannes

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Multilingual film Sangi Gai,directed by Nyago Ete and produced by Allison Welly Bakha, was selected by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Thursday to be screened at the Marche du Film (Film Market) during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival being held in France from 14-25 May.

Speaking to this daily, Bakha expressed joy over receiving the news. “I was elated when the director of the film, Nyago Ete, and my creative producer, my husband Halli Welly Bakha, shared this news with me today. I was also surprised as to how it happened,” she said.

“We have barely a week’s time for the event. I actually wanted my director and the lead actor for the event but due to visa issues, I think my husband and I have to go for it, if we can make it,” she said.

Bakha informed that “normally, we submit our film’s name to the NFDC for certification, but to our utter surprise the NFDC has selected Sangi Gai for the Cannes.”

“Nyago as a director has justified the film, and those who have watched it can connect with the film thoroughly, as the film provides an ancient touch, and most of the actors were untrained and acted naturally,” Bakha said.

“I am beyond words to have received this recognition. However, I was quite confident from the beginning that our film would go places,” she said.

The selection of the film marks a significant achievement not only for the entire team involved in its making but also for the nascent film industry in Arunachal Pradesh.