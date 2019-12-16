Arunachal Music Festival from 29 Jan

[ Tako Tarag & Taro Yaring ]

ITANAGAR, Dec 15: With the theme ‘To protect, preserve and promote the vanishing folk culture of Arunachal’, the Ejing Dudak Musical Band is all set to organize the second edition of the Arunachal Music Festival (AMF) here.

The festival will be held from 29 January to 2 February next year.

Addressing media persons at the press club on Sunday, AMF chairperson Toko Yalam said “the sole motive of the festival is to encourage the local artists and preserve the age-old folklores of Arunachal.”

She informed that this time the celebration committee is also inviting folk artists from other northeastern states to perform in the festival.

“We appeal to the people of Arunachal to visit the festival to encourage the folk artists and preserve our age-old traditions,” said Yalam.

Event director Tai Tugung informed that, besides performances by various folk artists, the five-day event will feature an inter-college folk song competition, along with traditional sports like bull ride, archery, and cockfight.

“Moreover, we are also organizing a panel discussion on protection and preservation of folklores,” Tugung said.

Among others, AMF marketing head Takam Anju and cultural in-charge Yami Lazi also spoke.