DA orders equitable fuel distribution

PASIGHAT, Dec 15: The East Siang district administration has issued a public notice to ensure equitable distribution of petroleum, oil and lubricant (pol) items “through proper rationing of fuel by issuance of pol permits for vehicles from the office of the DTO (MV).”

Deputy Commissioner Kinny Singh on Sunday reviewed the availability of fuel and the arrangements made for uniform distribution of fuel among the public. Among others, the review meeting was attended by DFCSO B Pertin, ADC (HQ) Taddo Borang, Ruksin ADC K Apang, and Mebo ADC Hage Lailiang.

Petrol pumps in the district will be open from 8 am to 4 pm till further order.

The amount of fuel to be issued by the depots has also been revised, and depots have been directed to issue fuel worth upto Rs 700 for four-wheelers, upto Rs 300 for three-wheelers, and upto Rs 200 for two-wheelers.

The administration is making arrangements to ensure that there is sufficient stock of pol items for the district. Availability of fuel is expected to return to normal in a day or two. (DIPRO)