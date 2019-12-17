FPS dealers write to PM, seek enhancement of allocation under NFSA

ITANAGAR, Dec 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Fair Price Shop (FPS) Dealers Welfare Association in a representation to the prime minister on Monday requested the Centre to enhance the allocation of food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from 5 kgs per month per person to 10 kgs per person.

The association also urged the government to enhance the allocation of sugar under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) in Arunachal.

“The present allocation of sugar is not sufficient. At present, only 1 kg of sugar is provided to AAY families. The overall allocation at the present rate comes to only 38 metric tonnes (MT), which is not sufficient, and no transporter

would be willing to transport a meagre quantity of 38 MT and distribute it an area spreading across 84,000 sq mtrs,” it stated.

The association’s other demands include granting of central financial assistance to the FPS’ in Arunachal; release of the margin money of the FPS’ in the state on a monthly basis, as well as enhancement of the margin money from Rs 120 to Rs 250 per month; and discontinuation of the proposal for direct benefit transfer of foodgrains allocation through the PDS network.