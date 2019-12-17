Sufficient fuel stock available, says CCPDA

ITANAGAR, Dec 16: The Capital Complex Petroleum Depots Association (CCPDA) has said there is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel at the IOCL depot in Doimukh.

“There is no cause of panic that fuel will be in shortage,” the association stated in a press release, and informed that the fuel stock at the depot would meet the fuel needs of the capital complex “for two months.”

Stating that storing petrol and diesel in bottles and gallons is illegal and unsafe, the association urged the people to desist from engaging in such activity.