Changlang gets PDS godowns

NAMPONG, Dec 18: The Nampong-Jairampur MLA Laisam Simai inaugurated two PDS godowns on Wednesday with capacity of 25 MT ton each at Rima and Tikhak Taipy for Rima Putok and Nampong Circle under Changlang district.

Simai while inaugurating the godowns said the completion of the project would help in stocking the food grains for the area. He also urged the GBs and former PRI members and development committee to preserve the water sources, prevent random hunting and fishing in the localities.