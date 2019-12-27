Spaces along NH identified for public utilization

NAHARLAGUN, Dec 26: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom informed that additional spaces along the under-construction four-lane highway between Itanagar and Naharlagun “have been identified and a notification will be issued soon for public utilization, including vendors.”

He, however, cautioned that “no one should try to get allotment on the space carved out on the four-lane road strip plan.”

Visiting the construction site near the Dree ground, along with Highway EE Nani Tath and other officials, to assess the work progress on the strip plan of the road, Potom appealed to the stakeholders to cooperate with the executing agency and the administration for early completion of the highway.

The officials also passed directions to begin the bridge and culvert construction there.

Speaking to reporters, Potom said the matter of hindrances near the Dree ground has been addressed after discussions with the landowners.

“The Dree ground and the Shiv temple will also not be affected and will be properly connected,” he assured.

Security has also been deployed along the entire stretch of the road, so that the executing agency does not face hindrances in the construction activities.

Earlier, on 7 December, the chief secretary had also inspected the road and given directions for early construction of the highway.