NAHARLAGUN, Dec 26: Home Minister Bamang Felix called on the business community to employ local educated unemployed youths to boost their morale and reduce unemployment.
Felix said this during the inauguration ceremony of a shopping complex at B Sector here on Thursday.
Lauding local entrepreneurs for opening joint venture businesses, Felix said, “It will set a good trend for development and economic sustainability, while also encouraging self-employment opportunities.”
Engage local educated unemployed youths as workers: Felix
NAHARLAGUN, Dec 26: Home Minister Bamang Felix called on the business community to employ local educated unemployed youths to boost their morale and reduce unemployment.