Stray sambar fawn rescued

MIAO, Dec 28: A stray sambar fawn was rescued from the Tibetan settlement area here in Changlang district on Saturday morning.

The fawn had strayed into the settlement at around 9 am, and was rescued by the people there.

Later, the fawn, a male, was handed over to the forest authority in the presence of Namdapha Tiger Reserve Field Director Tapek Riba and members of the Society for Education & Environmental Development.