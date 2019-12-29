MIAO, Dec 28: A stray sambar fawn was rescued from the Tibetan settlement area here in Changlang district on Saturday morning.
The fawn had strayed into the settlement at around 9 am, and was rescued by the people there.
Later, the fawn, a male, was handed over to the forest authority in the presence of Namdapha Tiger Reserve Field Director Tapek Riba and members of the Society for Education & Environmental Development.
Stray sambar fawn rescued
