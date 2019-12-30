Docs mourn Dr Yasha

NAHARLAGUN, Dec 29: The Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) has deeply mourned the demise of senior dental surgeon Dr Bullo Yasha, who passed away on 26 December.

“His immense contributions will always be remembered. The APDA, on behalf of the entire doctor fraternity, prays for strength to the family members and pays tribute to the departed soul for his splendid services to mankind,” the APDA said in a message on Sunday evening.