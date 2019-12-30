Paragliding accuracy competition held

SEPPA, Dec 29: A three-day state-level paragliding accuracy competition concluded at the Lumdung paragliding site near here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Paragliding Association of Arunachal (PAA), under the aegis of the Arunachal Olympic Association, and was supported by the youth affairs department.

Attending the competition, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung said this was the first time that a state-level accuracy competition in paragliding was organised.

“Paragliding has now been included under the Sports Authority of Arunachal, and is also associated with the Arunachal Olympic Association,” said Natung.

Praising the efforts of PAA president Vijay Sonam and his technical team in selecting Lumdung as the event’s venue, Natung said that the area will be developed as a tourism hotspot. “Adventure sports and tourism together will provide huge employment opportunities to the youths of the state in the years to come,” he said.

Natung appealed to the people of East Kameng to warmly welcome tourists.

“The tourists invest their own money to visit our place, and it is our duty to welcome them with warmth. The local entrepreneurs should construct hotels and homestays for tourists to have a comfortable stay,” he said.

Basar MLA Bokar Basar, who also attended the event, emphasized on promoting cultural tourism, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, etc.

“Lumdung has every potential to be developed as an adventure sports hub of the state,” he said, and urged the sports minister to develop the area as a tourism hotspot.

Sonam informed that 21 pilots, including six females, from across the state participated in the competition.

In the male category, Kulu Liyak (2284 points), Bimal Natung (3564), and Taba Kaya (3621) finished first, second and third, respectively. In the female category, Usha Nalaiju (5112), Minu Keyang (5610) and Mina Doka (5684) finished first, second and third, respectively. The winners were given cash prizes, trophies and certificates.

Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajavat, Assistant Tourism Director Bengia Mana Sonam, HoDs of the district, local leaders, GBs and others were present on the occasion.