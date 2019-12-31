Focus on elementary education: Governor to min

ITANAGAR, Dec 30: Governor BD Mishra on Monday advised the state government to focus on elementary education to strengthen it.

During a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said school children should be motivated and encouraged by their teachers to study well and play regularly to keep fit.

“The infrastructure in the schools must constantly be improved to create a strong academic foundation in all educational institutions in the state,” Mishra said.

The governor also advised the minister to direct the school authorities to regularly visit the schools and motivate the teachers and students to participate in cleanliness drives.

He said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan “must be an ongoing passion with the youth to promote cleanliness and good hygiene and sanitation habits in the state.”

Mishra also advised Tedir to “promote startup skill development and vocational training for students from primary school level to postgraduate classes.”

Tedir briefed the governor on the department’s initiatives.

The two also discussed various other issues related to the education sector in the state. (Raj Bhavan)