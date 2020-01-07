Amnesty International criticizes police’s failure to protect students; APCC condemns JNU violence

NEW DELHI, Jan 6: Human rights organisation Amnesty International India on Monday criticized the Delhi police for “repeatedly failing” to protect the students peacefully protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Delhi police remained “shameful bystanders to mob brutality on students,” its all-India Executive Director Avinash Kumar said in a statement.

“The authorities have failed in their duty to ensure the safety of the students, signalling a shameful complicity of the state machinery.

“Whether it be JNU or Jamia Millia University, the Delhi police have repeatedly failed to protect the students peacefully protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” he said.

APCC condemns JNU rampage

Meanwhile, strongly condemning the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) termed the incident an act of barbarism.

“The goons, armed with lathis and rods, beating students and teachers indiscriminately, which has left them seriously injured and hospitalized, is an act of barbarism,” APCC general secretary Mina Toko said in a press release.

Stating that the rampage in JNU by masked goons exposed “how fascist force is trying to take control of our nation and destroying the beauty of democracy,” Toko said it was because the nation’s leaders “fought against and resisted such atrocities” that India is today a free nation with the largest democracy.

The country will continue to uphold democracy and have victory, she said. (With PTI input)