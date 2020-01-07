Students build hostel voluntarily

BAMENG, Jan 6: Members of the All Bameng Khenewa & Lada Students’ Union have voluntarily constructed a boys’ hostel for Liyang Morang Residential School here East Kameng district.

East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization chairman Dahey Sangno contributed 40 CGI sheets to roof the hostel building.

The union expressed appreciation for the contribution, and also acknowledged the moral support provided by the Bameng ADC during the construction of the hostel.