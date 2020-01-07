PPLAWC announces 36-hour bandh

DOIMUKH, Jan 6: The Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) has announced a 36-hour bandh, from the morning of 9 January, against the NEEPCO authorities at various sites under the Pare Hydro Electric Project (PHEP) in Papum Pare district.

It said the bandh will be effective in places like the NEEPCO’s head of project office in Doimukh, the powerhouse and the offices in Sopo and Damsite, and the office in Jampa.

In a press release, the PPLAWC accused the NEEPCO authorities of failing to meet the committee’s demand for job regularization of 48 ITI contractual employees.

These employees, who belong to families affected by the PHEP, were appointed by the NEEPCO on contractual basis for a period of two years, with the assurance to regularize their jobs after the completion of the contractual period. However, instead of regularizing their jobs, the NEEPCO authorities extended the contract for another year in 2019, and the extended contract period is going to end on 30 January.

“Therefore we demand immediate regularization of the 48 ITI jobs on or before 30 January 2020,” the PPLAWC said.