AAPSU calls for protecting flora, fauna

ITANAGAR, Jan 6: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) “while reminding the state government of its earlier memorandum submitted to the office of the chief minister” has reiterated its appeal for preservation and protection of the state’s flora and fauna.

“Since last many years, during festive season, wild animals and birds are openly sold in the various markets across the state,” the union stated in a press release on Monday.

“There is an urgent need to take necessary action in this regard, and also to take initiative towards preserving the ecology,” it said.

Adding that killing of wild animals and birds should be discouraged during festivals and other celebrations, the union appealed to the state’s legislators to “take due cognizance and initiate strong legislation for protecting wildlife and ecology in the state.”

The AAPSU also said measures should be initiated to preserve the water sources in the capital complex and the major towns of the state.