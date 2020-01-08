LA ditches plastic bottles, MLAs served water in flasks

ITANAGAR, Jan 7: As a part of the government’s efforts to make the state plastic-free, members of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly (LA) were served drinking water in thermos flasks in place of plastic bottles, which used to be the norm, inside the house on Tuesday, the first day of the winter session.

Besides, snacks were served in biodegradable plates made of the base of betel nut leaves during the tea break after the governor’s address to the assembly.

These practices will continue, Speaker PD Sona said.

“Somebody has to take the initiative to make Arunachal a plastic-free state. It is a small effort of the assembly secretariat to introduce steel flasks and biodegradable plates for the members,” Sona said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also introduced water bottles made of glass at his office.

“The state government is making all-out efforts to stop the use of non-degradable plastic in the state, which is a major pollutant, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a plastic-free India,” the speaker said.

In his Independence Day speech last year, the PM had called for an end to single-use plastic to protect the environment.

“People would readily accept an idea that has been introduced in the assembly,” Sona said.

After becoming the speaker, he has declared the assembly secretariat a ‘no tobacco’ zone. (PTI)