Outreach prog on SBM organised

PASIGHAT Jan 10: East Siang DC Kinny Singh inaugurated an awareness programme on the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), organised by the field outreach bureau, at the community hall here on Friday.

The DC said the main objective of the programme was to create awareness among the people, “students in particular,” focusing on banning of single-use plastic, ensuring cleanliness and sanitation, promoting interstate tourism, etc, “as part of the yearlong celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and to translate his dream to strengthen the nation as ek Bharat, swachh Bharat and sasakt Bharat.”

“To feel an excellent contribution for motherland, we must spare times from our busy schedule to take part in time to time cleanliness drives and hygiene,” she added. (DIPRO)