ITANAGAR, Jan 13: The Himalayan University (HU) here has become the first private university from Arunachal to get approval from the distance education bureau of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer five courses – BA, BCom, MA (History), MA (English) and MCom – through distance education for the January 2020 session, vide notification No 1-11/2019 (DEB-I), dated 30-12-2019.