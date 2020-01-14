Gambling organiser arrested

BOMDILA, Jan 13: The police here in West Kameng district arrested one K Wangdi under the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2012, on Monday for organising a housie event at the helipad in New Bomdila.

Reportedly, about 400 gamblers had gathered there to play housie, and the tickets were being sold for Rs 2000 apiece. The police team which raided the event seized the tickets, booklets and other gambling items.

The raid was carried out by a team led by SI K Dev, under the supervision of SP Raja Banthia.