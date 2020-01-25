Run against drugs abuse organized

PASIGHAT, Jan 24: The Mebo sub-divisional administration on Friday organized a run against drugs abuse to create public awareness on the increasing drug menace in the country.

The 12-km mini marathon race was flagged off by the Mebo ADC Hage Lailang from Mebo Zero Point and culminated at Mebo general ground.

Around 100 runners, including men and women enthusiastically took part in it.

In men’s category, Ani Tayeng, Otem Dupak and Alat Tayeng secured the first, second and third positions respectively while in the women’s category, Gemem Saring, Mumyam Perme and Yagini Saroh came first, second and the third respectively.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes in the ensuing Republic Day celebration. DIPRO