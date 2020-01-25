Census in two phases

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: The census of India 2021 will be conducted in two phases during April to September 2020 in all states and population enumeration from 9 to 28 February 2021.

The update of natural population register will also be undertaken along with the House-listing and Housing Census, according to a state Director of Census Operations release.

Meanwhile, the basic outline of the house-listing operation and NPR, the role and responsibility of the state government for conduct of census, appointment of census functionaries at various level and conduct of training, budget provision, printing and logistics and other related matters concerning census and NPR were discussed during a conference of state chief secretaries and director of census operations convened at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre here recently.