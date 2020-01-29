Former DDSE, JE arrested for alleged malpractices

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 28: The special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police on Monday arrested former deputy director of school education (DDSE) of Kamle district, Likha Togur, on the charge of malpractices in the implementation of flagship schemes of the education department in Kamle district.

SIC SP M Harshavardhan informed The Arunachal Times that Togur along with ISSE JE Pani Jubi were arrested in the case “after area visits by the SIC team and obtaining relevant documents.”

The SP said that the two accused are alleged to have signed work completion certificates to release payment, “without actual achievement on ground.”

The SIC has obtained a week’s police remand of both the persons from the court, and the case is under investigation, Harshavardhan informed. The case has been registered at the SIC PS, vide SIC (VIG), PS No, 12/19 u/s 468, 467, 420, 409, 471, 120 B, r/w-13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In May 2019, the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) had lodged a complaint against Kamle DC Moki Loyi, DDSE Likha Togur, ISSE District Project Coordinator Gocham Kojum, and Cashier-cum-Accountant Dinesh Pradhan, alleging cheating, forging, and misappropriation of funds under the CMSSY and other flagship schemes in Kamle district.

“There have been several complaints of gross malpractice and irregularities in implementation of central and state sponsored schemes of the department in the district,” the SP said.

“During the course of investigation and on the basis of evidence, we found that without proper implementation of the work, fake completion certificate was given to draw the fund,” he said.

“The case had been registered in 2019, and as of now it cannot be said the exact amount of misappropriation and malpractice that have taken place. The matter is still under investigation and we are waiting for more documentary evidence,” the SP added.

When asked if more arrests would take place, Harshavardhan said it would depend on “the course, procedure and progress of the investigation.”

It may be mentioned here that the AKDSU had carried out a series of protests, demanding the arrest of several officials in connection with misappropriation and siphoning off of funds meant for the welfare of the students and creation of infrastructure in the education department in Kamle.

The union had imposed a 48-hour Kamle district bandh, and had later proposed to impose a 72-hour bandh, but called it off following the intervention of the then education secretary.