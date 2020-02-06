Need for realising economic potential of non-timber forest produce stressed

ZIRO, Feb 5: Lower Subansiri District Forest Officer Koj Rinya emphasised the need for realising the optimum economic potential of non-timber forest produce through livelihood and revenue generation in view of the growing pressures on forest land.

She said this while addressing the two-day green skill development training organised by the Hapoli Forest Division with support from the Rain Forest Research Institute, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, MoEF& CC, Jorhat, Assam which concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The participants included, farmers, gaon burahs, members of Ngunu Ziro, biodiversity management committees, nature guides and departmental staff.

Earlier, attending the inaugural day of the training on Tuesday, ADC Nending Chatung advised the participants to avail maximum benefit from the knowledge shared by

the scientists covering topics of local relevance.

During the training, Dr LR Bhuyan from the Itanagar SFRI spoke on bamboo and cane conservation, and their nursery and propagation techniques, while the topic of traditional bamboo management and utilisation was covered by HGB Nani Haniya.

Theory and practical sessions on vermicomposting were taken by R Bhattacharya from RFRI; orchid cultivation techniques by Khyanjeet Gogoi, TOSEHIM, Assam; lac cultivation by Dr ND Borthakur, RFRI and bamboo preservation treatment by Md Ibrahim from RFRI. (DIPRO)