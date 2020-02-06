100 artificial hornbill beaks distributed among villagers

ITANAGAR, Feb 5: A hundred artificial hornbill beaks were distributed among Ganga villagers here by local MLA Techi Kaso under centrally-sponsored scheme of integrated development of wildlife habitats (CCS IDWH) on Monday last.

This was an initiative of the environment and forest department led by Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden Umesh Kumar to spread awareness on protection and preservation of state’s rich flora and fauna.

Kumar lauded the senior villagers and youth groups for joining hands with the department in apprehending those involved in illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.

He also announced to install sign boards in and around Itanagar wildlife sanctuary to caution people against hunting.