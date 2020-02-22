3 more arrested in APSSB case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Feb 21: The special investigation cell (SIC) has arrested three more persons – Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Undersecretary Kapter Ringu, and data entry operators (DEO) Khem Raj and Tame Tania – in connection with the case of malpractice in the common examination for LDC, JSA and other posts conducted by the APSSB.

Ringu was reportedly picked up on Thursday afternoon from her residence in Abo Tani Colony here. Raj was arrested on 19 February, and Tania was arrested on Thursday.

“The DEOs were arrested for their role relating to unauthorized entry into the strong room, tampering with OMR sheets, and destruction of evidence,” informed SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan.

With this, the number of persons arrested so far in the case has gone up to five.

“They are all under police custody,” the SP said.