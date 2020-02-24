Grappler Riamuk clinches gold at ADCC India Nationals

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Jyoti Riamuk (-50 kg) clinched a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) India Nationals, currently underway here.

She won the medal in the below 18 year beginners’ category on Sunday.

Held for the first time in India, the ADCC is one of the world’s most prestigious grappling tournaments.

This was Riamuk’s first national competition. She was sponsored by Green Mount School.

Fighting for the bronze, Jowkhum Dili (-55 kg), who participated in the adult division of the beginners’ category, lost in the semifinals.

Another grappler from the state, Techi Karda Tara (-60 kg), who had won his first bout via a modified Americana, lost in the quarterfinals on point. He participated in the adult division of the beginners’ category.

Higio Taarak (-66 kg) also lost in the quarterfinals in the pro category.