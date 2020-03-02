Maharashtra MLA writes to CM on proposed highway through Pakke-Tiger Reserve

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 1: Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Bhimrao (Anna) Dhondiba Tapkir has written a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the state government proposed East-West Industrial Corridor road along Pakke-Tiger Reserve.

BJP MLA from Pune (Maharashtra) in his letter said that the idea of having road through Pakke-Tiger Reserve would be disastrous for the existing wildlife and ruin the incredible work done by the local communities and staffs towards its preservation.

“I sincerely urge that no such road/highway should be constructed through this protected area and alternate route should be considered even if they cost time and money” MLA Bhimrao said.

He further added that Pakke Tiger Reserve holds irreplaceable bio-diversity not only for home-state but the rest of the India. It is also one of the best managed and highly secured protected areas in the north-east India and the protected areas is used as a successful model to be applied across the country, he added.