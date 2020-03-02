Kaso kept out of Smart City project committee

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 1: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Sunday expressed dismay at not being included in the committee formed for the development of Itanagar under the Smart City project.

Talking to reporters, Kaso informed that he has not received “proper information” as to why he has not been included as a member in the development committee of the Smart City project, adding: “I have been elected thrice by the people of Itanagar-Capital Complex and I am an elected public leader of the state like others and equally responsible for the development of my assembly constituency.”

Kaso said that he had written to the state civil secretariat a long time back for information related to the schemes and project being undertaken for the development of the smart city, but is yet to receive a response.

Though he is aware that the work for the Smart City project has started with CC pavement roads, and that a tender for Rs 40 crore was done recently, he said that “not providing proper intimation to me as the local MLA is a matter of concern.”

Kaso also expressed doubt on whether the chief minister and deputy chief minister are aware that he, who is the local MLA, has not been informed of the developments under the Smart City project.