Minister seeks road connectivity in East Kameng

NEW DELHI, Mar 19: Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung called on Ministry of Rural Development Secretary Rajesh Bhushan here on Thursday and discussed about the road projects and proposals under East Kameng district.

The minister emphasized on connectivity to the left out areas in the district and also discussed strategically important roads leading to international borders.

The issue of connectivity to Richukrong circle headquarter and other remote habitations in the district was also discussed, including release of payment for 12 roads held up by the ministry.

The union secretary assured to look into the matter and resolve it at the earliest in a phased manner as per the report of the state government.

The minister also discussed the progress of the ongoing road works and informed that more than 1300 km have been constructed so far and intimated that the work is in full swing in most of the sites.

The secretary was of the opinion that the left out habitations may be proposed in the PMGSY -III programme as per the guidelines of the ministry and road length should be more than 5 km without any upper limit. He also informed that there is no population criterion under the PMGSY-III programme.

Technical Advisor KC Dhimole and DRC M Bagra, among others, accompanied the minister.