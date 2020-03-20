Govt directs officers to assist Arunachal public outside the state

ITANAGAR, Mar 19: In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the state government has issued a circular to all PRCs, DRCs and ARCs to set up help desks cum facilitation centres in their respective bhavans to monitor and assist the general public of Arunachal staying in other parts of India for their safety, security and accommodation.

The officers are also instructed to ensure safe return journey for all students, patients and general public back to Arunachal Pradesh.

This was necessitated following reports of large number of students, patients and general public of Arunachal Pradesh left stranded without any assistance.